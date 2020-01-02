Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not aware of any India-focussed meeting being organised by OIC: MEA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:34 IST
Not aware of any India-focussed meeting being organised by OIC: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it has no information that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation was organising any India-focussed meeting and dubbed reports that such a conference was likely to be held on Kashmir as "entirely speculative". The assertion came after media reports claimed that Saudi Arabia has conveyed to Pakistan through its Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan that it was planning to convene a meeting on the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday had said that Islamabad wanted an early meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) be convened to discuss the human rights situation in Kashmir. Dismissing the media reports on any likely OIC meeting on Kashmir, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "The reports are entirely speculative. I think they are basically coming out from Pakistan that the meeting is being organised. At this stage, we are not aware of any such meeting of OIC on any India-related matter."

"If you see Pakistan's statement, it has said that it is envisaged. They are using words like envisaged, planned etc. I don't think there has been any statement by Pakistan that this is happening," Kumar said at a briefing. He said that a council of foreign ministers meeting of OIC takes place every year and that will take place this year as well.

"Let us see, I am right in saying that we have no information so far regarding any India-focussed meeting which is being organised by OIC," Kumar said. Asked about Malaysia raising various issues on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and its actions in OIC, he said India has made its stance very clear to that country.

He also pointed to India's statement recently in which it had termed as "factually incorrect" remarks reportedly made by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's that India is taking action to deprive some Muslims of their citizenship. The MEA had also said Malaysia should refrain from commenting on the internal developments of India, especially without a right understanding of the facts.

The OIC is a 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, including Pakistan. The OIC has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue. Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and bifurcating it into two Union territories.

Responding to a question on India's efforts to extradite fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, Kumar said the matter is under litigation and it is being heard at Westminster Magistrates' court in London. On the extradition requests against Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who is in Antigua and Barbuda, he said," We are committed, we are putting all our resources on the ground to ensure early extradition of Nirav Modi to India...We have requested the Antigua and Barbuda government if they can expedite the legal proceedings so that the process of extradition of Mehul Choksi to India can start." PTI ASK UZM ASK ANB

ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Same-sex 'Dancing on Ice' couple sparks hopes of greater LGBT+ representation

Two men taking to the ice might seem uncontroversial, but as a same-sex couple competing together this week on British reality TV show Dancing On Ice, singer Ian Watkins and professional skater Matt Evers are set to make television history....

Shun violence in speech, action and thought: Naveen to people

Noting that Ahimsa was the greatest gift of Mahatma Gandhi to the world, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called upon the people to shun violence in speech, action as well as in thought. Patnaik said this while addressing t...

Chelsea fight every time to win games, says Cesar Azpilicueta

After playing out a draw with Brighton, Chelsea player Cesar Azpilicueta has said that the side always looks to win whenever it steps on to the field. When you do not win, it is always bad. At Chelsea, we fight every time to win the games, ...

Air pollution level continues to be alarming in city

Air pollution level in the heart of the city continued to be alarming for the third consecutive day since December 31, a West Bengal Pollution Control Board official said on Thursday. While the Air Quality Index AQI was 317 PM 2.5 at Fort W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020