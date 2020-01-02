MP: All schools in Dewas to remain shut till Jan 4 due to extreme cold

All schools will remain shut on January 3 and 4 in Dewas due to the prevailing cold weather conditions in the region.

"Due to the extreme cold weather, all government and private schools from pre-nursery to class 12, in the district will remain closed till January 4," according to an order by the state government.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rainfall was recorded at some parts of the state. (ANI)

