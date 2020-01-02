WB govt issues fresh police transfer orders

The West Bengal government on Thursday dismissed its previous order through which it had named V Solomon Nesakumar as the new Joint CP of the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police, and posted him as the DIG of Armed Police of Eastern Frontier Rifle. Nesakumar, the SP of Purba Medinipur, however, would simultaneously continue on the post till there is any further announcement, the new order said.

The state government also cancelled another order, issued on December 31, on the posting of Abhishek Gupta as the SP of Janipur district. It named Y Raghuvamshi, DC Zone 1(North) of Howrah Police Commissionerate, as Janipur SP. Gupta would continue as DC Zone 1 (East), Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, it said.

Sheesh Ram Jhajharia was made the new DIG of the state Special Task Force, replacing Nishant Pervez who was named as the new DIG Traffic at North Bengal Headquarters in Kalimpong. Debasish Bej was the DIG of Armed Police of EFR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

