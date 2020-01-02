36-year-old man killed after cluster bus hits his motorcycle in Delhi

A 36-year-old man was killed on Thursday after the motorcycle he was riding was allegedly hit by a speeding cluster bus in Tilak Marg area on Thursday, police said. Manni Guglani, a resident of Shakarpur, was on his way to Gurgaon when the incident occurred near the Pragati Maidan Metro Station around 6.30 am, they said.

On reaching the spot, police found two accidental vehicles, including a motorcycle and an orange cluster bus on the road, a senior police official said. Guglani was already sent to LNJP hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The driver of the cluster bus was nabbed from the spot and later arrested, the police official said. A case has been registered on the statement of eyewitness Khuswant Singh, who is also a neighbor of the victim. Singh was on another motorcycle when the incident occurred, the official said.

Guglani is survived by a child aged about 7 years, he added.

