Two sisters in Ambala denied passports because of their 'appearance'

After two sisters here were denied passports because of their "Nepalese appearance", Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday directed authorities to initiate the process, officials said. Santosh and Heena had approached the regional passport office in Chandigarh a few days ago, but they were denied passports and it was written on their documents that "applicant seems to be Nepali".

Later, they approached the Haryana home minister who asked authorities to look into the matter. The officials said the process has been started and the passports would be issued to them soon.

