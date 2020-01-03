Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Two forest department personnel held for graft

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 09:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 09:21 IST
Maha: Two forest department personnel held for graft
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two personnel from the forest department in the neighboring Raigadh district of Maharashtra have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Friday. As per an official release, the ACB on Thursday arrested range forest officer Lalita Suryavanashi (34) and forester Bapu Gadade (48), both attached to the Raigadh forest division.

The complainant, a carpenter, has alleged that the accused had demanded Rs 50,000 for not penalizing him and four others for storing wood, manufacturing and selling furniture, without requisite permits, the ACB statement said. After the initial demand of Rs 50,000, the accused settled for Rs 30,000, following which the ACB laid a trap and caught Suryavanshi while accepting the bribe amount, the release stated.

The second accused had also demanded Rs 20,000 for himself, the ACB said. A case has been registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Wadkhal police station, the official release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Varun Dhawan shares new poster of upcoming song from 'Street Dancer 3D'

After dropping a handful of catchy songs from his upcoming flick Street Dancer 3D, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently shared a new poster featuring the next dance number from the movie. The 32-year-old shared the poster showcasing two te...

Iran's Zarif says Soleimani killing dangerous escalation

Tehran, Jan 3 AFP Irans foreign minister slammed the killing on Friday of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani as a dangerous escalation and warned the United States would bear responsibility for the consequences. The US act of internationa...

Satin Creditcare gets USD 15-mn ECB funding from Development Bank of Austria

Micro-finance company Satin Creditcare Network on Friday said it has received external commercial borrowing funding of USD 15 million around Rs 107.2 crore from Development Bank of Austria OeEB, to accelerate its lending portfolio. The inve...

Calgary wins back-and-forth game over Rangers

Johnny Gaudreau scored a goal and assisted on Sean Monahans game-winner as the host Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Thursday night to snap a two-game losing skid. Former Rangers goaltender Cam Talbot made 24 saves for the Flame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020