Maha: Shopkeeper held with gutka, tobacco products worth lakhs

A 19-year-old shopkeeper has beenarrested for allegedly storing banned gutka and tobaccoproducts worth Rs 8.90 lakh in Boisar town of Maharashtra'sPalghar district, police said on Friday

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday raidedthe paan shop of Afaullah Akhilur Rehman Shaikh and seizedgutka and tobacco-based products of various brands worth Rs8.90 lakh, an official said

The accused was arrested on Thursday and has beencharged with offenses under relevant sections of the IndianPenal Code and Food and Drug Administration's regulations.

