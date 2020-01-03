Left Menu
Crime against women reduced by 7 pc during new govt's two years in Tripura: Law Minister

The crime rate against women in Tripura has reduced by seven percent during the last two years of the BJP-IPFT rule in the state, said Ratanlal Nath, state Law Minister.

  ANI
  • |
  Agartala (Tripura)
  • |
  Updated: 03-01-2020 12:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 12:16 IST
Tripura Law Minister Ratanlal Nath while speaking to the reporters (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The crime rate against women in Tripura has reduced by seven percent during the last two years of the BJP-IPFT rule in the state, said Ratanlal Nath, state Law Minister. "As statistics show a growing rate of crime against women in other parts of the country, in north-eastern Tripura state, it has come down by seven percent. The crime rate against women in Tripura has reduced from 25 percent in 2016-2017 to 18.23 percent during the last two years of BJP-IPFT rule in the state," said Nath.

According to Nath during the year 2016 and 2017 out of the total 7,888 criminal cases, the number of cases of crimes against women was 1,974 at a rate of 82.25 crimes per month. "However, during the following two years (2018 and 2019) out of a total, 10,521 criminal cases reported incidents of crime against women were 1,919 and at a rate 79 crimes registered per month," Nath added.

Earlier Nath also gave detailed statistics along with the year-wise breakup of the crime figure of the state during the Left Front's last two years and the first two years BJP-IPFT government which came to power in early 2018. The Law Minister claimed that after the change in the regime in Tripura, the crime rate has gone down while the conviction rate has increased and it reveals that the state's law and order is improving.

"All other crime indicators including incidents of murder, rape, molestation, torture in the state during the last two years have reduced, which is a healthy sign. However, the government is not happy with this as it wants to bring the crime rate to zero," said Nath. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

