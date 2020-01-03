Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forest land diversion for devp projects in Manipur led to

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 14:28 IST
Forest land diversion for devp projects in Manipur led to

Large tracts of forest land in Manipur have been diverted for execution of developmental projects in the hill districts, which led to a reduction in green cover in the state, a minister said. According to India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2019, the green cover has declined by 499 sq km in Manipur while the forest area in the northeast region decreased to the extent of 765 sq km as compared to an assessment done in 2017.

"Diversion of large areas under forest for railways, construction of highways and roads, particularly Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects, in hill districts have contributed to loss of forest cover in the recent years," a statement quoted Manipur forest and environment minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar as saying. He said the 'Jhum' cultivation, known as the slash- and-burn agriculture, has led to a loss of forest area in the hill districts.

"Poppy plants cultivation by the anti-social elements in hill districts has contributed tremendously to forest cover loss," the minister said on Thursday. Out of the total forest area lost, 491 sq km is in hill districts of Churachandpur, Tamenglong, Senapati, Chandel and Ukhrul, he said, adding that maximum loss of green cover is in Churachandpur with 250 sq km.

Churachandpur and Tamenglong are extremely fire prone areas and the tree cover of Manipur outside forest land has reduced by 47 sq km, the minister said. The biennial report by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), which is an assessment of the country's forest resources, was released by Union Enviornment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday.

Shyamkumar said efforts are being made to implement plans through community involvement apart from regular destructions of poppy plants by the Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) and the Manipur Police. The state environment department on a pilot basis has linked the forestry schemes with Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for distribution of LPG connections to reduce the extraction of firewood, he said.

He further said the main challenge, faced by the department, is to control smuggling of timber and other forest produces. About 8 sq km forest cover has been lost in the valley districts, which could be attributed to rampant encroachment and earth cutting in Imphal and Thoubal districts, he said.

"There is a need for collaboration between forest and revenue departments to check whether there is any irregularity in providing land deeds (pattas) in reserved forest areas," the minister said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Govt will not back out on Citizenship Amendment Act; law not against minorities: Amit Shah ASHASH

Govt will not back out on Citizenship Amendment Act law not against minorities Amit Shah ASHASH...

Cong is carrying out misinformation campaign against Citizen Amendment Act: Home Minister Amit Shah in Jodhpur.

Cong is carrying out misinformation campaign against Citizen Amendment Act Home Minister Amit Shah in Jodhpur....

Weight loss surgery may help lower skin cancer risk: Study

Bariatric or weight loss surgery is associated with a distinct reduction in malignant skin-cancer risk, a study claims. The finding, published in the journal JAMA Dermatology, can be described as a key piece of evidence that substantiates t...

Syria regime condemns Iraq strike, opposition rejoices

Beirut, Jan 3 AFP The Syrian government on Friday condemned the killing of top Iranian and Iraqi commanders in a US strike which was hailed by the opposition. The strike outside Baghdad airport killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020