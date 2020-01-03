Forest land diversion for devp projects in Manipur led to

Large tracts of forest land in Manipur have been diverted for execution of developmental projects in the hill districts, which led to a reduction in green cover in the state, a minister said. According to India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2019, the green cover has declined by 499 sq km in Manipur while the forest area in the northeast region decreased to the extent of 765 sq km as compared to an assessment done in 2017.

"Diversion of large areas under forest for railways, construction of highways and roads, particularly Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects, in hill districts have contributed to loss of forest cover in the recent years," a statement quoted Manipur forest and environment minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar as saying. He said the 'Jhum' cultivation, known as the slash- and-burn agriculture, has led to a loss of forest area in the hill districts.

"Poppy plants cultivation by the anti-social elements in hill districts has contributed tremendously to forest cover loss," the minister said on Thursday. Out of the total forest area lost, 491 sq km is in hill districts of Churachandpur, Tamenglong, Senapati, Chandel and Ukhrul, he said, adding that maximum loss of green cover is in Churachandpur with 250 sq km.

Churachandpur and Tamenglong are extremely fire prone areas and the tree cover of Manipur outside forest land has reduced by 47 sq km, the minister said. The biennial report by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), which is an assessment of the country's forest resources, was released by Union Enviornment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday.

Shyamkumar said efforts are being made to implement plans through community involvement apart from regular destructions of poppy plants by the Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) and the Manipur Police. The state environment department on a pilot basis has linked the forestry schemes with Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for distribution of LPG connections to reduce the extraction of firewood, he said.

He further said the main challenge, faced by the department, is to control smuggling of timber and other forest produces. About 8 sq km forest cover has been lost in the valley districts, which could be attributed to rampant encroachment and earth cutting in Imphal and Thoubal districts, he said.

"There is a need for collaboration between forest and revenue departments to check whether there is any irregularity in providing land deeds (pattas) in reserved forest areas," the minister said..

