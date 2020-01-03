Lieutenant among 4 injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Four soldiers, including a lieutenant, were injured in a mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

The blast took place during patrolling in forward area along the Line of Control in Kalal in Naushera sector, they said.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

