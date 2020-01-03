Tanushree Dutta's lawyer booked for sexual harassment

A case of sexual harassment has been registered against actor Tanushree Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute for allegedly using abusive language against a woman here, police said on Friday. Satpute represents Dutta in her molestation case against actor Nana Patekar.

The 47-year-old victim alleged that Satpute used abusive language with intention of outraging her modesty, a police official said. In her complainant with the Kherwadi police station, the victim stated that she had an argument with Satpute on November 2 over construction of a garden for children.

Satpute allegedly called the victim on her mobile phone and abused her, following which she filed a complaint with the State Women's Commission on November 4, he said. Subsequently, the victim was called for a meeting at the Commission on Monday and while leaving the office, Satpute came close to her and used abusive language, the official said.

The police on Thursday registered an offence under sections 354-A (1) (4) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that the matter is being probed..

