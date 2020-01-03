Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 16:52 IST
New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL23 RJ-CAA-SHAH Govt won't budge on CAA: Amit Shah Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the government will not budge an inch on its decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act despite the opposition criticism of the law.

DES17 RJ- GEHLOT-CAA BJP should shun arrogance, rethink: Gehlot on CAA Jodhpur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday targeted the BJP, saying it should shun arrogance and go for a rethink on the amended citizenship act. DES23 PB-CITIZENSHIP-AMARINDER Pb CM supports Kerala Assembly resolution against CAA, says Centre should pay heed to people's voice Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday came out in support of the Kerala Assembly resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying it was the voice of the people and the Centre should also pay heed to it.

DES16 HR-INLD-APPOINTMENT  Nafe Singh Rathi appointed Haryana INLD chief Chandigarh: The Indian National Lok Dal on Friday appointed former legislator Nafe Singh Rathi as the party's Haryana unit chief. DES2 KOTA-MAYAWATI GEHLOT Kota deaths: Mayawati demands sacking of Rajasthan CM Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday demanded that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot be sacked in the wake of death of over 100 infants in a government-run hospital in Kota.

DES9 UP-SP GORAKHPUR Akhilesh claims 1000 children died in Gorakhpur in last 12 months Lucknow: Amid a political storm over infant deaths in Kota, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that over a thousand children have died in the last 12 months in Gorakhpur and asked the UP government as to who was responsible for it. DEL28 JK-MINE-BLAST Lieutenant among 4 injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Rajouri Jammu: Four soldiers, including a lieutenant, were injured in a mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi issues new framework for core settlement guarantee fund, non-defaulting members

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with a new framework for core settlement guarantee fund and liability of non-defaulting members of clearing corporations. The move has been taken following deliberations made by Sebis risk managemen...

Home Ministry receives report from UP on PFI's activities in state: Sources

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has received a report from Uttar Pradesh on the activities of Popular Front of India PFI in the state, sources in the ministry said on Friday. We have received a report from Uttar Pradesh on activities of PF...

Israel's Netanyahu says US has 'right' to self-defence

Jerusalem, Jan 3 AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday praised US President Donald Trump for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively to eliminate an Iranian general in a missile strike.Just as Israel has the right of sel...

Soccer-Sheffield United set to sign Rodwell on short-term deal

Sheffield United are set to sign former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell on a short-term deal until the end of the season, manager Chris Wilder said on Friday. The 28-year-old free agent left Blackburn Rovers at the end o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020