New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL23 RJ-CAA-SHAH Govt won't budge on CAA: Amit Shah Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the government will not budge an inch on its decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act despite the opposition criticism of the law.

DES17 RJ- GEHLOT-CAA BJP should shun arrogance, rethink: Gehlot on CAA Jodhpur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday targeted the BJP, saying it should shun arrogance and go for a rethink on the amended citizenship act. DES23 PB-CITIZENSHIP-AMARINDER Pb CM supports Kerala Assembly resolution against CAA, says Centre should pay heed to people's voice Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday came out in support of the Kerala Assembly resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying it was the voice of the people and the Centre should also pay heed to it.

DES16 HR-INLD-APPOINTMENT Nafe Singh Rathi appointed Haryana INLD chief Chandigarh: The Indian National Lok Dal on Friday appointed former legislator Nafe Singh Rathi as the party's Haryana unit chief. DES2 KOTA-MAYAWATI GEHLOT Kota deaths: Mayawati demands sacking of Rajasthan CM Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday demanded that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot be sacked in the wake of death of over 100 infants in a government-run hospital in Kota.

DES9 UP-SP GORAKHPUR Akhilesh claims 1000 children died in Gorakhpur in last 12 months Lucknow: Amid a political storm over infant deaths in Kota, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that over a thousand children have died in the last 12 months in Gorakhpur and asked the UP government as to who was responsible for it. DEL28 JK-MINE-BLAST Lieutenant among 4 injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Rajouri Jammu: Four soldiers, including a lieutenant, were injured in a mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said..

