NDMC to completely shift to e-Office System by June 2020

Presenting a budget of Rs 4,372 crore for the financial year 2020-21, the Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Mr. Dharmendra announced an ambitious project to completely shift to e-office by the first quarter of the 2020-21 financial year. He also announced several projects based on artificial intelligence, ease of life and gender equality.

"New Delhi Municipal Council intends to enhance the special status among all Urban Local Bodies in India and become a benchmark among other local bodies globally. NDMC also intends to imbibe the sustainable development goals (SDGs) prescribed by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in its overall objectives and continue to work for them," said Dharmendra to media persons Friday. According to the budget estimates, the actual receipts in 2018-19 were Rs.3976.32 crore. In the outgoing financial year, NDMC developed a 'QR Code Based Tree Information System' for 100 trees in Lodhi Garden and now NDMC is going to include 4000 more types of tree under this scheme, announced the Chairperson. "Under unique smart address addressing solution more than 52822 Digital Door Numbers have been created and work is likely to be completed by March-2020. NDMC will completely shift to e-Office System in first quarter of financial year 2020-21," he added. The projects proposed by the Commissioner for next financial year 2020-21 are as under:

Integrated Command and Control System established by NDMC to integrate 30 services will become nodal point of availability of all online data and information related to smart services which can be monitored on real-time basis and necessary action can be taken. This is likely to be made live by March 2020 and will be completed by June 2020.

Smart e-Scooter System will be introduced in NDMC area and the first phase will be completed by June 2020.

Construction of Smart Garbage Bins will be carried out in NDMC area. These bins will provide real time data of present level of filling to Command Centre and would send alerts on Mobile phone to manage / clean them.

Digital Public Art Gallery's construction will be started in financial year 2020-21.

20 Smart Bus-Q-Shelters with various facilities such as water ATM, digital interactive panels and panic button, under the PPP Model is under process and the work would be executed in 2020-21.

Ten exclusive Public Toilet for women. ·

In addition to the above, smart water meters, Phytoid technology based toilets, multi-story commercial complexes, sports facilities, water harvesting system, joyful libraries, skill development center, LED lights etc. have been proposed in the budge. It's pertinent to mention that NDMC takes care about the 2 percent area and population of the national capital city of Delhi. The civic amenities in rest of the Delhi are handled by three municipal corporations – North MCD, South MCD and East MCD. NDMC comes under direct administration of the Ministry of Home Affairs and is headed by a senior officer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.