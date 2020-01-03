Haryana to celebrate 2020 as 'Sushasan Sankalp Varsh'

In a first cabinet meeting of 2020, Haryana government on Friday decided to celebrate this year as "Sushasan Sankalp Varsh".

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said if a person is untraced for more than six months then his family will be provided financial aid.

He also announced that Haryana Film Cell will be renamed as Haryana Film Promotion Board.

