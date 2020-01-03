9 robbers arrested in Ganjam district

Police arrested nine robbers and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Odisha's Ganjam district, a senior police officer said on Friday. Four crude pistols, several cartridges, a sword, a knife, five motorcycles and 16 mobile phones were seized from the arrested persons, Ganjam Superintendent of Police, Brijesh Rai said.

The arrested persons were allegedly involved in at least 13 robberies and a murder case in different areas of the district in last five months, The accused were involved in crimes committed between July and December last year in Aska, Purushottampur, Gangapur, Polasara, Kabisurya Nagar, Khallikote and Kodala areas of Ganjam district, the SP said. The robbers used to target agents of different microfinance companies to loot cash, vehicles and mobile phones from them at gun-point, he said.

During last five months, they had looted cash around Rs 7.10 lakh, six motorcycles and three phones from agents of finance companies and others..

