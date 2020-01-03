Man held for molesting 12-year-old girl

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a girl in suburban Pantnagar, the city police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday evening when the girl, who is 12 years old, was returning home from a market, a police official said.

Accused Salim Babu Shaikh, who lives in the same locality, accosted her and took her to an isolated place where he allegedly showed her a porn clip and molested her. The girl told her parents about the incident, following which they filed a police complaint, the official said.

A case under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 354 (molestation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) alongwith the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against Shaikh and he was arrested..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.