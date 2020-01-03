Secretary of outfit held for posts against CM, former CMs

A youth belonging to a fringe outfit was arrested here Friday on the charge of spreading canards against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his cabinet ministers and also former Chief ministers through the social media, police said. Based on a complaint, Sirajuddin was held and an investigation revealed he had posted messages also against former chief ministers M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa in a denigrating manner, the police said.

The secretary of the Tamil Nadu Makkal Jananayaka Katchi had deliberately posted the messages that could create social disharmony and nuisance, they said. Sirajuddin has several cases against him. They include a quarrel with petrol bunk employees and also issuing murder threats, the police added..

