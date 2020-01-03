Engine derails near Panvel on Konkan Railway route

Train movement on the Konkan Railway route was disrupted on Friday after an engine derailed near Panvel, 45 km from Mumbai, a railway official said. At least half a dozen long-distance trains were held up due to the mishap, sources said.

No one was injured in the mishap that occurred around 11.30 am at a track-crossing point. A railway spokesperson said the engine was brought back on track within an hour and traffic resumed around 1 pm.

Suburban or local train traffic was not affected, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

