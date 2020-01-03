Left Menu
Development News Edition

Engine derails near Panvel on Konkan Railway route

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:10 IST
Engine derails near Panvel on Konkan Railway route

Train movement on the Konkan Railway route was disrupted on Friday after an engine derailed near Panvel, 45 km from Mumbai, a railway official said. At least half a dozen long-distance trains were held up due to the mishap, sources said.

No one was injured in the mishap that occurred around 11.30 am at a track-crossing point. A railway spokesperson said the engine was brought back on track within an hour and traffic resumed around 1 pm.

Suburban or local train traffic was not affected, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Warren raised $21.2 million for White House bid in 2019's final quarter

Elizabeth Warren raised 21.2 million for her White House bid during the final quarter of 2019, dropping slightly from the prior quarter but finishing the year with a late surge in donations on the day she delivered a New Years Eve speech, h...

State Department tells US citizens to leave Iraq 'immediately'

The State Department on Friday told US citizens to leave Iraq immediately, after an American strike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge US citizens to depart Ir...

UPDATE 17-U.S. says it disrupted 'imminent attack' with killing of top Iran commander

Iran promised harsh revenge on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Irans elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.Soleimani, a 62-year-old gene...

England give up their morning kicks

England has put a stop to warm-up football games after injury to Rory Burns ruled him out of the Test series against South Africa. Burns was injured before Englands final practice ahead of the second Test which started at Newlands in Cape T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020