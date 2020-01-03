310 Rythu Bharosa centres to be functional by Feb 1: Minister

Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation Kurasala Kannababu on Friday said that 310 Rythu Bharosa centres would be opened in East Godavari district under the first phase by February 1 and the remaining by May-end. Reviewing the arrangements for the launching of the centre with the department officials at his camp office here, the Minister said all the 1,271 centres would be opened on the village Secretariat premises.

He advised the farmers to register their crop particulars in e-karshak which is linked to crop insurance, paddy procurement and other schemes. He further said Rs 2,000was credited in the bank accounts of as many as 4.12 lakh farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa and Prime Minister's Kisan scheme.

Joint director of agriculture KSV Prasad, deputy directors V T Ramarao, S Madhava rao and assistant director G V Padmasri and others were present..

