Andhra CM justifies idea of 'three capitals' for state Eluru (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 3 (PTI): Amid the unrest triggered by his idea of three capitals for the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday maintained that he believed it would only be just if neeru, nidhulu and paripalana (water, funds and administration) were equally available to all. Addressing a public meeting here after launching a pilot scheme on extension of Arogya Sri health insurance services, the Chief Minister said his government has been taking every decision on the basis that everyone should be well, every region should be well.

For us, all are equalfrom the village administration upto the state-level. Our belief is that it will only be just if water, funds and administration are equally available to all, Jagan noted. All decisions were accordingly being taken to ensure justice to everyone and every region, he added.

The Chief Minister further said he would correct all the mistakes of the past (regimes). I promise that the power given to me by the people and the position I got by Gods grace will be utilised for the development of all. People should live in brotherhood and harmony should prevail among all regions, the Chief Minister said.

On December 17, Jagan had mooted the idea of having three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, with the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool, spread over the three predominant regions of the state. Based on the recommendations submitted by two committees in this regard, the Jagan government constituted a high-powered committee of ministers and bureaucrats to study the suggestions and come out with a way forward on decentralised development.

The committee was set up in the backdrop of farmers in Amaravati region, who gave up their fertile lands for the capital, being on an agitation path for the past 17 days. The state government is expected to firm up its decision on the capital issue by this month-end after the high powered committee submits its report..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.