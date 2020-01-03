Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra CM justifies idea of 'three capitals' for state

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:56 IST
Andhra CM justifies idea of 'three capitals' for state

Andhra CM justifies idea of 'three capitals' for state Eluru (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 3 (PTI): Amid the unrest triggered by his idea of three capitals for the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday maintained that he believed it would only be just if neeru, nidhulu and paripalana (water, funds and administration) were equally available to all. Addressing a public meeting here after launching a pilot scheme on extension of Arogya Sri health insurance services, the Chief Minister said his government has been taking every decision on the basis that everyone should be well, every region should be well.

For us, all are equalfrom the village administration upto the state-level. Our belief is that it will only be just if water, funds and administration are equally available to all, Jagan noted. All decisions were accordingly being taken to ensure justice to everyone and every region, he added.

The Chief Minister further said he would correct all the mistakes of the past (regimes). I promise that the power given to me by the people and the position I got by Gods grace will be utilised for the development of all. People should live in brotherhood and harmony should prevail among all regions, the Chief Minister said.

On December 17, Jagan had mooted the idea of having three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, with the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool, spread over the three predominant regions of the state. Based on the recommendations submitted by two committees in this regard, the Jagan government constituted a high-powered committee of ministers and bureaucrats to study the suggestions and come out with a way forward on decentralised development.

The committee was set up in the backdrop of farmers in Amaravati region, who gave up their fertile lands for the capital, being on an agitation path for the past 17 days. The state government is expected to firm up its decision on the capital issue by this month-end after the high powered committee submits its report..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Ind-SL T20I will be a dress rehearsal for Rajasthan's IPL games here: ACA bosses

The Assam Cricket Association will use the Sundays India-Sri Lanka T20I as a curtain-raiser, ahead of hosting two home matches of Rajasthan Royals this season. Rajasthan Royals, who have retained the local lad Riyan Parag for the upcoming s...

TMC asks councillors to shun luxury and reach out to masses

The Trinamool Congress leadership on Friday asked party councillors to shun luxury and reach out to the masses ahead of the crucial Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC elections slated this year. According to the TMC sources, the party has a...

UPDATE 2-French police shoot dead man near Paris after fatal stabbing - TV

French police shot dead a man near Paris on Friday after he went on the rampage with a knife in a park, killing one person and seriously wounding two more, a French broadcaster reported. The attack happened in the town of Villejuif, about 8...

FACTBOX-Key ministers in Austria's incoming coalition government

Austrias conservative Peoples Party OVP led by Sebastian Kurz has struck a coalition deal with the Greens, paving the way for Kurzs return to power and the left-wing Greens to enter into government for the first time. Below are profiles of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020