Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't impose divisive agenda on country: Cong to Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 20:25 IST
Don't impose divisive agenda on country: Cong to Shah

The Congress on Friday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of imposing a "conspiratorial and divisive agenda" on India and bringing the country to a 1947-like situation. The Congress also told Shah that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue to "abuse" opposition leaders even as NDA constituents and chief ministers of the ruling BJP are not accepting the amended Citizenship Act.

"Amit Shah ji. Modi ji and you have been made Prime Minister and Home Minister to work for the public welfare and generate livelihoods for them and not abuse opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi. "You have put the entire country in a situation like that in 1947 with your divisive and conspiratorial agenda...You should desist from slapping your conspiratorial and divisive agenda on the country," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a video posted on Twitter.

He alleged that NDA partners and BJP chief ministers are themselves not accepting the "divisive" CAA but Modi and Shah were "venting out their grouse" on the opposition by abusing them. "Now your own partners and allies as also your chief minister of Assam Sabananda Sonowal have refused to accept and implement the divisive CAA. Why are you venting out your grouse on the opposition. You should first set your own house in order and then talk to the country and take on the opposition," the Congress leader said.

Tagging a news report in English about Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal not being ready to accept the CAA in his state, Surjewala tweeted in Hindi, "Your allies are not accepting the divisive CAA, your own chief ministers are not accepting the CAA. Should we send you a Hindi translation". Surjewala earlier dared Modi to dismiss the Assam chief minister from his own party for openly opposing the amended Citizenship Act and declare him an "anti-national" for doing so.

"Mr Prime Minister, Stop fooling India! Your own CM is openly opposing CAA. Will you now declare him 'anti national'? I challenge you to dismiss him before criticising the opposition," he wrote on Twitter. Sonowal gave a fresh twist to the debate over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), after he said in a tweet, "As a son of Assam, I will never settle foreigners in my state. This Sarbananda Sonowal will never allow this...."

The Congress has been attacking the BJP-led government over the CAA and its chief ministers have said they would not implement the new citizenship law in their states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh plea filed in SC challenging constitutional validity of CAA

A fresh plea has been filed by an NGO in the Supreme Court challenging the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, claiming that it is violative of fundamental rights granted under the Constitution and needs to be set aside. The plea...

J'khand CM calls upon Kejriwal, discusses education & health initiatives taken by AAP

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday called upon his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the latters residence here. After the meeting, Soren said they discussed public education and health initiatives undertaken by the Aam Aadm...

India strongly condemns vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pak

India on Friday strongly condemned vandalism at the revered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and called upon the neighbouring country to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there. The External Affa...

Andhra: HPCL launches Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil for shipping Industry

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited HPCL has launched IMO-2020 compliant Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil VLSFO for shipping industry ahead of the deadline of January 1. The launch took place here on Thursday by the Chairman and Managing Direc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020