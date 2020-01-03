Guj: 50-foot tall Sardar Patel statue unveiled in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday unveiled a 50-foot tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the premises of Sardardham Institute complex coming up near Vaishnodevi Circle on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. It is a replica of the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity, the highest in the world, dedicated to Sardar Patel, in Kevadiya in Narmada district.

According to the Sardardham management, the statue installed at the complex is now the second tallest of Patel after the Statue of Unity. It has been installed outside the main entrance of the under-construction building of Sardardham, a Patel community outfit.

The bronze statue, weighing 17,000 kilograms, was made by famous sculptor Ram Sutar, who also sculpted the one at Kevadiya, said Rupani. Rupani said the statue would inspire and remind people about contribution of Patel in uniting the country at the time of Independence.

The upcoming Sardardham Institute is a multi-purpose complex having a hostel, civil services preparation institute for Patidar youths, student visa counseling centre, career guidance centre and a unit to provide legal guidance..

