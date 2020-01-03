Guj: Anti-CAA protesters detained in Vadodara, released later

Several people who had gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Vadodara in Gujarat on Friday were detained and then released two hours later, police said. Police said protesters did not have permission for the gathering.

"After denial of permission, we had gathered at a hotel in Sayagunj and then started moving towards the statue of Sardar Patel here. However, 60 of us, including women, were detained," said activist Shaukat Indori. "We have been denied the right to protest. Police have imposed section 144. We wanted to hold a peaceful protest and had, therefore, taped our hands and mouth. Authorities, however, have given permission to pro-CAA rallies," he said.

Inspector SP Solanki of Sayagunj police station said the protesters were detained and later released.

