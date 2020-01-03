C'garh: Rains lower temperature, damage some Kharif crops

Unseasonal rains have lowered temperatures in several parts of Chhattisgarh in the past 48 hours, and have also hit farmers who kept their Kharif produce in the open for sale. On Friday, Raipur recorded minimum temperature of 14.6 degree Celsius while it was 11 degree Celsius in Ambikapur in the north of the state.

Jagdalpur in south Chhattisgarh recorded 16.5 degree Celsius. In view of the cold wave, authorities declared holiday for schools in various districts, including Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh and Durg, on Friday and Saturday.

"There are reports of damage to Kharif crops kept in the open for procurement. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given instructions to ensure farm produce is protected from the rains," an official said. The CM has also asked that transportation of paddy from procurement centres to the rice mills be expedited, he said.

"Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely to occur at isolated places in the state in the next two days. The state would experiencedecline in minimum temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius during the next three days as dry and cold northerly winds are approaching," said an IMD official.

Doctors said there was an increase in number of patients complaining of respiratory problems in the past two days..

