Civic official held for bribery in Thane

An official of the birth and deathregistration cell of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation inThane was arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding andaccepting a bribe, police said

Acting Deputy Registrar Nitin Rathod (49) had demandedRs 20,000 from a person who wanted a birth certificate, anofficial said

"We organised a trap in the MBMC office today andnabbed Rathod when he accepted money from the complainant. Hehas been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," saidAdditional Superintendent of Police (Anti Corruption Bureau)Mukund Hatote.

