5 people killed in cracker factory blast in WB

Five people were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday. The blast took place at the factory in Naihati area of the district.

Fire tenders were present at the spot. More details are awaited. (ANI)

