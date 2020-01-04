Owner of Bengal firework unit where explosion killed 4 persons

The owner of a firework unit in West Bengal, where an explosion killed four persons, has been arrested, police said on Saturday. Four persons, including two women, were killed and one person was seriously injured in an explosion at a firework manufacturing unit in Naihati in North 24 Parganas district on Friday.

Noor Hossain, owner of the factory, has been arrested from Amdanga area in the district on Friday night and a suo motu case of accidental murder along with other sections has been registered against him, a senior police officer said. "We are interrogating Noor Hossain," the officer said, adding that a forensic team will visit the explosion site on Saturday.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar earlier in the day sought a probe into the explosion, saying the administration should be held accountable as there are allegations that crude bombs were being manufactured in the factory..

