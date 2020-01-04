Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold wave continues in Himachal, Keylong shivers at -10.5 deg C

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 11:29 IST
Cold wave continues in Himachal, Keylong shivers at -10.5 deg C
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cold wave continued to prevail in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday with a number of places of tourist attraction in the state shivering at sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said. Light snowfall (0.2 cm) occurred in Kalpa in tribal Kinnaur district, whereas some parts of the state, including Bhuntar (7.8 mm), Seobagh (6.2 mm) and Manali (1 mm) received rains, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Tourist destinations Manali, Dalhousie, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperatures, he said. Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 10.5 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa registered a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, while Manali and Dalhousie shivered at minus 1.2 and minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, Singh said. The minimum temperature in Shimla, Solan and Dharamshala was 0.7, 2 and 2.8 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal govt’s health, education initiatives inspiration for Jharkhand: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said he was impressed with Delhi state governments initiatives in education and health sectors and was inspired to implement similar programs in his state. Soren met his Delhi counterpart Ar...

UPDATE 5-"Too late to leave": Bushfires out of control across southeast Australia

Bushfires burned dangerously out of control on Australias east coast on Saturday, fuelled by soaring temperatures and strong winds that had firefighters battling to save lives and property, and authorities said the worst of conditions was y...

Light snowfall in many parts of Kashmir, min temp rises

Many parts of Kashmir received fresh light snowfall on Saturday, leading to an increase in the minimum temperature which brought some relief to the people from the intense cold conditions, the meteorological department said. A MeT official ...

Agartala: Two ruling BJP MLAs held protest rally against increasing crime against women

Hundreds took to the streets in Agartala as two MLAs of ruling BJP recently called for an apolitical protest rally against increasing crime against women across the country. Sudip Roy Barman, one of the organisers of the protest, told ANI Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020