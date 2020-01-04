Two Haryana men caught with heroin in Himachal

Two Haryana residents have been caught with heroin and charas in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Saturday. Prem Maurya and Bablu were arrested after recovery of 39 gram heroin and 71 gram charas from their possession when the police raided their rented accommodation in Anu Kalan area in Hamirpur after a tip-off, they added.

A case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered against them and further investigation was on.

