Delhi: Petrol price up 10 paise, diesel by 15 paise

Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a minor surge and stood at Rs 75.45 per liter and Rs 68.40 per liter respectively in Delhi and across major cities of the country on Saturday.

As per data by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., the petrol price increased by 10 Paise on Friday, whereas the diesel price peaked to Rs 68.40 liter from Rs 68.25 a liter on Friday.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with the change in international crude oil prices.

