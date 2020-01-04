J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar

Terrorists lobbed a grenade upon deployed CRPF troops in Srinagar on Saturday. The terrorists attacked the Central Reserve Police Force in Kodara chowk of the area where a transformer was installed.

The attack took place at 4:12 in the morning today. No loss of life or injury has been reported so far.

More details in this regard are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

