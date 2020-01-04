Left Menu
Over 270 fake contractors booked by Crime Branch in J-K, case registered

  PTI
  Jammu
  Updated: 04-01-2020 14:48 IST
  Created: 04-01-2020 14:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Over 270 contractors were booked for possessing fake contractor cards in Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesman of the Union Territory's Crime Branch said on Saturday. Their role came out during the investigation of a complaint claiming that Jia Lal, a resident of Beoli in Doda district, and some others were taking contracts from various government departments on the basis of fake contractor cards, the spokesman said.

"Preliminary investigation found that the allegations regarding fake contractor card against the accused were prima facie established." "It was also established that more than 270 other contractors were having similar fake cards, who have contracts in different wings of government departments for construction works," the spokesman said.

He said a criminal case has been registered in Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu against the accused persons involved in the racket. The crime branch received a written complaint purportedly by genuine contractors of Doda district through Shadi Lal and Lal Din, alleging that the accused Jia Lal had managed to get a fake registration card from the office of Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control Department in Srinagar to grab government money and there is a group of persons who are fabricating the cards.

