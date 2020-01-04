Left Menu
Apologise for spreading lies on unauthorised colonies or face legal action: Manoj Tiwari to Kejriwal

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 16:08 IST
  • Created: 04-01-2020 16:02 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari demanded an apology from Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday for "spreading lies" and "misleading" people over registry of properties in unauthorised colonies. Tiwari said the registration of properties has begun in unauthorised colonies but the Kejriwal government is trying to"obstruct" it and "mislead" people.

"Kejriwal should apologise to people for spreading lies. We will take legal action against him if he does not apologise to them in the next 24 hours," he said at a press conference. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday handed over conveyance deeds and registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies, a move that comes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

The Centre has launched the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies Awas Yojna (PMUDAY) to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Friday questioned the authenticity of property documents being given by Puri, saying how can the registries be made without regularising unauthorised colonies.

