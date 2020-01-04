Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP holds protest in Delhi against attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pak

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 16:34 IST
BJP holds protest in Delhi against attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pak
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Several members of the BJP protested on Saturday against the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. The protestors, raising slogans against Pakistan, were stopped near Chanakyapuri police station.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, members of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan have been subjected to acts of violence at the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji. Pakistan has, however, rejected media reports that the historic Gurdwara Nanakana Sahib in Lahore was desecrated in a mob attack, saying the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak remains "untouched and undamaged" and the "claims of destruction" of one of the holiest Sikh shrines are "false".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

IMD forecast return of cold wave in Odisha

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Saturday forecast return of cold wave in Odisha within the next two days as many places across the state experienced rainfall and thundershower since Friday. The minimum temperature is likely to fa...

Hezbollah official says response of 'axis of resistance' to Soleimani killing will be decisive - al Mayadeen

A Lebanese Hezbollah official said the response of the Iran-backed axis of resistance to the killing of Irans military commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike will be decisive, the al-Mayadeen TV said on Saturday.The leader of Hezbol...

Spain's Sanchez pledges to resolve Catalan dispute as he seeks backing as PM

Spains acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez, seeking parliaments backing to form a government, set out his priorities on Saturday and tried to lower temperatures in the bitter debate over Catalonia by calling for dialogue.Spain has been in p...

Kohli's message to youngsters: Need guys at Nos 6 or 7 to win matches under pressure

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said it will be tough for India to win ICC events unless the middle-order steps up and delivers in pressure situations if the top-order has a rare failure. India last won an ICC event back in 2013 Champ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020