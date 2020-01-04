Cycling expedition to promote awareness on aerospace safety
A cycling expedition wasorganised here on Saturday in an effort to promote awarenessabout aerospace safety and the Indian Air Force among thelocal populace
The expedition was organised by 5 Base Repair Depot(BRD) at Sulur Air Force Station near here
A total of 50 Air Warriors participated in the 40-kmlong expedition led by Air Commodore Atul Garg, OfficerCommanding, 5 BRD.
