Guj: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi vandalised in Amreli
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi located at Hari Krishna lake in Gujarat's Amreli district was vandalized by some unidentified persons late Friday night, police said. The statue was set up in 2018 in a garden near a lake dug up and beautified by the Dholakiya Foundation of Surat-based diamond baron Savjibhai Dholakiya and unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017, an official said.
"The incident happened last night. Efforts are on to identify and nab the culprits. We have made a diary entry. This may be the handiwork of people unhappy with the construction of the lake or by anti-social elements," said sub-inspector YP Gohil of Lathi police station.
