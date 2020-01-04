Left Menu
Development News Edition

We could have been more sensitive: Pilot on response to infant deaths in Kota

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kota
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 17:53 IST
We could have been more sensitive: Pilot on response to infant deaths in Kota
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Criticizing his government over the deaths of 107 children in Kota's state-run JK Lon Hospital, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday said their response to the infant deaths could have been more sensitive. He said it was not a small incident and also stressed that accountability for the entire episode should be fixed.

"As many as 107 children have died in the hospital. This is very painful. Our response to the entire matter was not satisfactory to some extent. The response could have been more sensitive and we should have been more compassionate," the deputy chief minister told reporters. Pilot, who is also Congress' state party chief, had earlier visited some of the families who lost their children and also went to the hospital.

"The underprivileged people are dependent on these hospitals. They have lost their children and do not accept the argument about how many deaths occurred earlier and how many have died now," the deputy chief minister said. "We have to fix accountability. After 13 months of being in government, it may not serve any purpose to keep pointing towards the previous government. That government was voted out and we were voted in. We have to face responsibility and consequences. People expect us to deliver," he said.

When asked how the Congress high command was looking at the matter, Pilot said Congress president Sonia Gandhi was very concerned about it. "She is very concerned. Not just her, but the state and the entire country are concerned. It is not a small incident but a heart-wrenching matter. The entire country has shaken up," the 42-year-old said.

When asked about Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statement on Friday that the number of deaths of children has reduced in Congress rule, Pilot said, "Whatever I am saying, I am saying with full responsibility." On Friday, Gehlot had claimed in Jodhpur that deaths of infants happened even during the BJP's tenure but their number had reduced under the Congress rule.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma also visited the hospital in Kota on Friday and blamed the BJP for politicizing the matter. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also met some families of the victims and expressed grief over the deaths.

Birla consoled the grieving family members by paying a visit to their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

CAT results announced, 10 candidates score 100 percentile

Ten candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test CAT, results of which were announced on Saturday. All ten candidates are men from technological and engineering backgrounds, officials said, adding six of these can...

LeT militant arrested in Srinagar

A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, wanted for his role in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities, was arrested from a hospital here on Saturday, police said. Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of B...

UPDATE 6-Tens of thousands march in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in U.S. air strike

Tens of thousands of people marched in Baghdad on Saturday to mourn Irans military chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed in a U.S. air strike that has raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middl...

RBI nod for rehabilitation benefits to J-K bank borrowers hit by recent events

Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Saturday said the RBI has permitted lenders to extend the rehabilitation benefits applicable to the borrowers affected by disturbanceevents in the union territory of JK. The Reserve Bank of India RBI has allowed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020