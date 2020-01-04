VHP condemns mob attack on gurdwara in Pak, says such incidents are examples of 'atrocities'

Condemning the mob attack on the NankanaSahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, the VHP on Saturday said such incidents were examples of 'atrocities' perpetrated on Hindus and Sikhs in the neighboring country and a clear indication of the urgent need for implementation of the CAA. Vishwa Hindu Parishad international secretary Milind Parande also referred to the reported abduction of the daughter of a 'granthi' (caretaker of the place of worship) and said the Centre should bring pressure on the Pakistan government to stop such acts.

"...the attack has come right after Friday prayers in mosque and VHP appeals to the government of India and the UNHRC to take cognizance of this and pressure the Pakistan government to mend its way and return the Sikh girl," he told reporters here. These incidents were a standing example of the atrocities committed against the Hindu-Sikh minorities in the neighboring nation and an indication of "urgent need" for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) "to protect persecuted Hindus, Sikhs and other communities living in Islamic countries," he said.

Referring to Sri Lankan refugees in India, Parande said the VHP would ask the Centre to come out with separate acts to deal with them. The CAA was a good Act "that is correcting the historical wrongs done at the time of partition," he said.

Parande was here to attend the two-day meeting to chalk out plans for expansion of the VHP and also its service projects in Tamil Nadu. He said the VHP has decided to hold a nation-wide agitation after January 15 demanding that lands owned by Hindu temples and in the custody of churches and mosques be handed over to the Hindu society.

The VHP leader alleged the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had taken over and distributed temple lands, employed non-Hindus in Hindu temple administration and paid 'maulvis' and pastors from general taxpayers' money. The senior VHP leader said the organization would ask the Centre to form a trust for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court verdict.

There should not be any political appointments in the trust, which has to be run by Hindu society, he said. Parande said it would take at least three years to build the temple, which would be 270-foot-long, 135-foot wide and 125-foot tall, and made of only stones without using an iron.

