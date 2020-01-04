Man held with gold bars at Delhi airport

An Indian passenger coming from Riyadh has been apprehended by CISF personnel at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth Rs 16 lakh, officials said on Saturday. Mohammed Asif Hussain Shah was intercepted in the international arrival terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, they said.

During screening, five gold bars weighing a total of 450 grams were recovered from his bag, the officials said. The passenger was later handed over to customs authorities by the CISF personnel for further investigation, they said.

