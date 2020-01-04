Delhi: People have 'langar' on road during protest over Nankana Sahib attack
A group of people had 'langar' on a road in Chanakyapuri area here on Saturday, during a protest with regard to the yesterday's mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.
A group of people had 'langar' on a road in Chanakyapuri area here on Saturday, during a protest with regard to the yesterday's mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. The protest comes after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening.
The group was led by the family of a boy who abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of Gurdwara's panthi. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. (ANI)
