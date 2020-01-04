Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Three capitals' policy for AP irrational: CPI leader Narayana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kakinada
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 20:24 IST
'Three capitals' policy for AP irrational: CPI leader Narayana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

CPI national secretary K Narayana on Saturday described as irrational the three capitals concept and advised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop playing with the sentiments of the people and the future of the state. Addressing a press conference here, Narayana said Amaravati was most suited and convenient to people of all the three regions as it was centrally-located.

Stating that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was witness to the Bhoomi pooja for the capital at Amaravati, Narayana said shifting of the capital would be nothing but insulting the Prime Minister. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy as the leader of the opposition had hailed the decision to locate the capital at Amaravati and it was not fair to go back on his word by taking a different stand.

Referring to the arguments of the ruling party members that Rs 1.20 lakh crore was required for developing Amaravati as the state capital, Narayana said it did not require external funding as the large extent of lands pooled up were adequate to meet the expenditure. "I fully justify the stand of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that Amaravati could be developed as a self- financing project he said.

However, he blamedNaidu for turning a deaf ear to their suggestion at the initial stages that capital could be located near Nagarjuna university area by making the best use of the buildings of engineering colleges. He reiterated his stand that three capitals policy was detrimental to the state's interests and likely to spark off regional feelings and agitations.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had indicated on December 17 that Andhra Pradesh could have three capitals as decentralization was a real concept. The existing capital Amaravati, which is only in the basic stages of development could become the "Legislative Capital", the port city Visakhapatnam the "Executive Capital" and Kurnool the "Judiciary Capital", he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Libya MPs call for break with Turkey over military deal

Benghazi Libya, Jan 4 AFP Libyan deputies voted Saturday for a break in diplomatic relations with Turkey over its controversial agreements with the UN-recognised government that is contested inside the North African country. At an emergency...

Senior Karnataka Congress leaders hold meet to build consensus

With the Karnataka Congress in virtual vacuum following the resignation of its top leadership after the rout in recent assembly bypolls, senior party leaders met here on Saturday aimed at building a consensus for the way ahead, party source...

Sitharaman to address BJP workers on CAA in Rajasthan

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address BJP workers on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA here on Sunday.She will inaugurate the awareness campaign on CAA in Sanganer and will later address party workers at the pa...

US singer Pink pledges USD 500 K to fight Australia wildfires

Sydney, Jan 4 AP American pop singer Pink says she is donating USD 500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia. I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020