India should press for immediate arrest, action against culprits in Pak gurdwara attack case: Sonia

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday condemned the "unwarranted and unprovoked" attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by an unruly mob. Expressing dismay and concern over the matter, she called upon the Government of India to immediately take up the issue with Pakistani authorities to ensure safety of pilgrims and adequate security for the shrine to prevent any future attacks.

"The Government of India should also press for immediate registration of case, arrest and action against the culprits," she said in a statement. A mob on Friday reportedly attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.