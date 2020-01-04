2 companies fined with Rs 1 lakh for delaying street light work in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has slapped a fine on two companies of Rs 50,000 each for delaying the street light installation program on a portion of the New Delhi-Badrinath national highway, an official said on Saturday.

The work was allotted to these companies by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation, Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Chandra said.

The Municipal Corporation had released a fund of Rs 5 crore for the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

