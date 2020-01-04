Jammu and Kashmir gets new traffic police in-charge
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Saturday appointed 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer T Namgyal as the Inspector General of Police (Traffic), replacing Alok Kumar.
According to an order issued by Principal Secretary to Home department Shaleen Kabra here, Kumar, who took over as the IGP (Traffic) in November 2018, has been transferred and posted as IGP (CIV), police headquarters, against an available vacancy.
It said the transfers and postings with immediate effect are ordered in the interest of the administration.
