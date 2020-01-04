Man commits suicide in Delhi's Burari

A 24-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Shakti Kumar, was a native of Begusarai in Bihar, they said.

On Saturday at around 11 am, Kumar's roommate, Ankit, informed police about the incident, a senior police officer said. Kumar was living with two other persons and preparing for Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) here, he said.

A note was recovered from Kumar in which a woman's name is mentioned, the police said. Kumar's friends informed police that he had a one-sided love affair with the woman, they said.

An investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind Kumar taking the extreme step, the police said, adding that his family has been informed.

