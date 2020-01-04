Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shameful that Nankana Sahib was attacked in Pakistan, says former party colleague of Imran Khan

Baldev Singh, a former MLA from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreik-i-Insanf (PTI) who sought political asylum in India last year, on Saturday condemned vandalising of the holy Sikh shrine of Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Khanna (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 22:07 IST
Shameful that Nankana Sahib was attacked in Pakistan, says former party colleague of Imran Khan
Baldev Singh, a former Pakistan MLA who sought asylum in India last year.. Image Credit: ANI

Baldev Singh, a former MLA from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreik-i-Insanf (PTI) who sought political asylum in India last year, on Saturday condemned vandalising of the holy Sikh shrine of Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. "I am really saddened by the incident. Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It is a shame on the Government of Pakistan that such incidents are happening in the country," said Singh.

An angry group of local residents pelted stones at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening. The group was led by the family of a boy who had abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, daughter of gurdwara's panthi, last year. Singh also urged Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to take cognisance of the issue.

Singh, who had contested for the Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) poll on the PTI's ticket from Swat, said that minorities are at great risk in Pakistan, as they are being threatened by majority Muslims. Meanwhile, the Indian government has strongly condemned the "wanton acts of destruction and desecration" at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and called upon Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wilbraham, 40, earns Rochdale draw with Newcastle

Forty-year-old striker Aaron Wilbraham came off the bench to earn third-tier Rochdale a 1-1 draw at home to Premier League Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. Newcastle dominated the opening period at Spotland with Migue...

Kolkata Police to launch 3rd edition of Sukanya on Monday

Kolkata Police will start the third edition of its Sukanya project on Monday to provide girls studying in schools and colleges in the city with self-defence training, a senior official said. The third batch of Sukanya will start on Monday a...

Soccer-Tranmere pull off stunning 3-3 comeback at Watford

League One strugglers Tranmere Rovers pulled off a stunning comeback at Watford, scoring three times in the second half to draw 3-3 in their FA Cup third round match at Vicarage Road on Saturday. First-half goals for the Hornets from Tom De...

UPDATE 10-Large crowds mourn Iranian general, others killed in U.S. air strike

With shouts of Death to America, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq on Saturday to mourn Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader who was killed in a U.S. airstrike that has raised the specter of a wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020