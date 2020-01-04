Shameful that Nankana Sahib was attacked in Pakistan, says former party colleague of Imran Khan

Baldev Singh, a former MLA from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreik-i-Insanf (PTI) who sought political asylum in India last year, on Saturday condemned vandalising of the holy Sikh shrine of Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. "I am really saddened by the incident. Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It is a shame on the Government of Pakistan that such incidents are happening in the country," said Singh.

An angry group of local residents pelted stones at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening. The group was led by the family of a boy who had abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, daughter of gurdwara's panthi, last year. Singh also urged Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to take cognisance of the issue.

Singh, who had contested for the Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) poll on the PTI's ticket from Swat, said that minorities are at great risk in Pakistan, as they are being threatened by majority Muslims. Meanwhile, the Indian government has strongly condemned the "wanton acts of destruction and desecration" at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and called upon Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.

