Sports play important role in leading healthy life: TN CM Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI): Sports and games play a vital role in strengthening the human body and leading a happy life, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Saturday. Maintaining that sports play a significant role for a healthy life, he said senior government officials undergo various work pressure and the resultant stress can be reduced by taking part in games and sports which would enhance their efficiency at work.

The Chief Minister was making these statements after inaugurating the All-India Services and Central Service Officers Tournament here. As part of kicking off a cricket match, Palaniswami played the role of a batsman while fisheries minister D Jayakumar was the bowler.

Stating that sports and games were not confined to students alone, he said games can be played at any age group. He said, "sports and games play a vital role in strengthening the human body and leading a healthy and disciplined life".PTI VIJ NVG NVG.

