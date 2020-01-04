Marathon in Haryana districts on Jan 12 to commemorate Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that a marathon would be organised in all the districts on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, which is being celebrated as the National Youth Day. The theme of the marathon will be 'Run for Youth, Youth for Nation and Nation for Youth'.

"A marathon will be organised in all the districts on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, which is being celebrated as the National Youth Day," said Khattar here at a meeting with Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police. He said that in the marathon, the youth will participate with a new resolution to work for the national interest.

The Chief Minister said that this marathon will be organised successfully in all the districts and around 5,000 to 10,000 youth in the age group of 35 years are expected to participate. "Apart from this, a separate Indoor program will also be organized at all the district headquarters, in which 300 to 500 young achievers in the age group of 35 years, from the academic, sports and other fields will be honored," he said.

The Chief Minister said that on this occasion, he will also directly interact with the youth through video conferencing. Khattar informed that for this event, Special Officer (Community Policing and Outreach) in Chief Minister's Office, OP Singh has been made the nodal officer and Sports and Youth Affairs Department will be the nodal department. (ANI)

