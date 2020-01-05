Bardhaman station building collapse: One injured dies

One of the two persons injured when a portion of the Bardhaman Railway Station building in West Bengal collapsed, died on Sunday, an official said. A portion of the two-storeyed station building of Bardhaman collapsed on Saturday evening.

"One of the two injured persons who were taken to the Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital, succumbed to his injuries," state minister Swapan Debnath said. "The person who was critically injured died at the hospital at around 2.35 am," Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital deputy super Dr Amitava Saha told PTI.

The identity of the deceased person has not been ascertained, Saha said. According to officials, construction and repair work was underway at the century-old station building, nearly 100 km from Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

