3 people killed after being hit by Sampoorna Kranti Express in UP

Three people, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed on Sunday after being hit by a train at the Dildar Nagar railway station here, police said.

Priyamwada Pandey (32), her daughter Archita (7) and another person, identified only as Ajit (25), were crossing the railway line at the station when they were hit by the Sampoorna Kranti Express, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and a probe was launched, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.